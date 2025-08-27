Lil Nas X: 'Last 4 Days Have Been Terrifying'

Lil Nas X said Tuesday that his arrest and jail time were "terrifying," in his first public comments since he was charged with attacking Los Angeles police officers. The 26-year-old rapper and singer whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill pleaded not guilty to four felony counts on Monday and was released on bail after spending the weekend in jail, per the AP. In a video posted to Instagram, he smiled and shook his head in disbelief as he said "these last four days have been terrifying." But he added with a laugh, speaking of himself, that "Your girl is going to be OK. She's going to be alright." He did not address any specifics about what happened, and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment.