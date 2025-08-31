Inside the Bold, Tricky Plan to Create the 'Great Mayan Jungle'

Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize have announced plans to create a huge reserve of tropical forest spanning across the three countries. Pushing out criminal gangs and protecting the land from ranchers, miners, and loggers won't be easy, reports the AP . The nature reserve announced last week—called the Great Mayan Jungle Biocultural Corridor—would stretch across jungle areas of southern Mexico and northern parts of the two Central American nations, encompassing more than 14 million acres. It would become the second largest reserve in the Americas, behind only the Amazon.

In interviews this week, the environment ministers of Mexico and Guatemala emphasized the need for security, while also expressing the intention of administrations in both countries to avoid destructive projects in the area. "The first thing is that the security forces begin to have a presence," because the region has been abandoned and left to organized crime, Guatemala Environment Minister Patricia Orantes said. "This is not primarily an environmental battle. We're talking about the Guatemalan state needing to retake control of its territory."

Environmental groups have long said that the jungle on both sides of the Mexico-Guatemala border is dotted with clandestine landing strips for cocaine-laden planes, smugglers moving migrants north, and illegal loggers. Mexico Environment Secretary Alicia Bárcena said that all three countries will need to boost their security presence in the reserve. Just sending troops will likely be insufficient, as Mexico's experience along another part of its southern border in Chiapas has shown. Organized crime has infiltrated economically-strapped communities with few options and it has been difficult to root them out.

Guatemalan lawyer and environmental activist Rafael Maldonado said it will be vital "to convert communities that are believed to participate in drug trafficking into allies of the park." To do that, Orantes said the government must offer economic alternatives to those residents. One proposal from Mexico is the expansion of its "Planting Life" program, which offers landowners money to grow certain kinds of trees either for fruit or timber. The program has a $2 billion budget, Bárcena said. (The AP has much more here.)