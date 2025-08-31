After Guatemalan Kids Put on Planes, US Judge Halts Flights

After the US government loaded children onto planes overnight to be sent back to their native Guatemala, a federal judge temporarily blocked the flights—with the youngsters still inside—as their attorneys said authorities were violating US laws and sending vulnerable kids into potential peril. The AP reports the extraordinary drama played out over predawn hours on a US holiday weekend and vaulted from tarmacs in Texas to a courtroom in Washington. The New York Times reports the administration has been barred from deporting the kids, some as young as 10, for 14 days. More: