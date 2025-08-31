Their Mom Had Schizophrenia—Until She Got Chemo

In May 2024, Christine and Angie called a psychiatrist to examine their mother, who'd long suffered from paranoia and delusions and been diagnosed more than once with schizophrenia. "The psychiatrist was like, 'Why have you called me here? ... She has no symptoms,'" Christine recalls of that call. "And we were, like, 'Yeah, that's the reason we've called you here.'" That's how the mystery of what was going on with their mom, identified only as Mary for Rachel Aviv's psychiatry-meets-neurology piece for the New Yorker, began to unravel, with two decades of Mary's psychiatric struggles suddenly dissipating following a cancer diagnosis. Her treatment for the lymphoma involved chemotherapy, including an immunosuppressant called rituximab—which Christine and Angie now believe accidentally could have helped relieve their mother of most of her psychotic symptoms.
Aviv documents other patients with similar experiences after taking immune disorder meds, including a woman institutionalized for decades with schizophrenia—until she was given rituximab to treat the autoimmune disease lupus, which broke her out of a "25-year-long coma," says a Columbia psychiatry professor who treated her. Now, researchers are increasingly looking into the link to see if immunotherapy can help more psychiatric patients, especially ones with schizophrenia, which isn't defined by any "single etiology, symptom, or biological mechanism," per Aviv. Not every case will end up with an immune disorder root—one doctor estimates just 1% to 5% of those with schizophrenia diagnoses actually have such a disorder. But, the professor notes, "even 1% ends up being almost a million people in the world who should be treated with a different kind of medicine." More here.