Their Mom Had Schizophrenia—Until She Got Chemo

In May 2024, Christine and Angie called a psychiatrist to examine their mother, who'd long suffered from paranoia and delusions and been diagnosed more than once with schizophrenia. "The psychiatrist was like, 'Why have you called me here? ... She has no symptoms,'" Christine recalls of that call. "And we were, like, 'Yeah, that's the reason we've called you here.'" That's how the mystery of what was going on with their mom, identified only as Mary for Rachel Aviv's psychiatry-meets-neurology piece for the New Yorker, began to unravel, with two decades of Mary's psychiatric struggles suddenly dissipating following a cancer diagnosis. Her treatment for the lymphoma involved chemotherapy, including an immunosuppressant called rituximab—which Christine and Angie now believe accidentally could have helped relieve their mother of most of her psychotic symptoms.