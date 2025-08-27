Feds Say They're Reclaiming Management of Union Station

In what the Washington Post terms "another example of the White House exerting power over the District," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Wednesday announced his department would assume management of Union Station. Duffy described the iconic transit hub, which links regional trains, buses, and the Metro system, as having "fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost."

The plan doesn't hand over the keys entirely. Instead, it renegotiates a cooperative arrangement: Amtrak will continue to oversee passenger areas, while the nonprofit Union Station Redevelopment Corp. (USRC) will manage retail spaces. Amtrak has held the reins on both sides for the past year, and business has appeared to be picking up, with new shops in operation and a Wolfgang Puck restaurant on the way, per the Post. But USA Today notes Duffy in March voiced concerns about crime at the station and said that because of its altered lease, Amtrak needed to come up with a plan to cut down on crime at the station.

Axios calls the station a "focal point" for the Trump administration, noting Vice President JD Vance and other senior administration members "bashed the station's management and cast it as crime-ridden at an Aug. 20 press conference." A DOT press release explains the administration's intention:



"USDOT has owned Washington Union Station since the early 1980s, but its control has been steadily reduced under various agreements and leases. During this period, Washington Union Station has become dilapidated. Prior to today's announcement, the USRC controlled the parking structure but received little other revenue, leaving far too little funding to keep the historic station in good repair. Amtrak, however, recently acquired a sublease from USRC that will allow retail income to be reinvested back into the station's infrastructure. Under President Trump and Secretary Duffy's leadership, USDOT will now leverage the valuable commercial aspects of Union Station, under the direct management of USRC, to reinvest in Union Station."