Van Gogh's Masterpieces in Danger, Says Museum

The Van Gogh Museum, guardian of the world's largest collection of works by Vincent Van Gogh, faces an uncertain future as a funding battle with the Dutch government threatens its ability to keep its doors open. The museum in Amsterdam, a top tourist draw with 1.8 million annual visitors, is locked in a tense standoff with the Dutch Ministry of Culture over funding for critical building repairs. It says it needs an extra $2.9 million each year on top of its $10 million government subsidy to upgrade outdated climate controls, elevators, and fire safety systems, per the New York Times. But the ministry argues the museum should cover the shortfall itself, saying that its subsidy is already among the highest for Dutch museums and meets legal obligations. It suggests the museum tap into its reserves or use low-cost loans.
Noting its resources are already stretched thin, the museum has now filed a legal complaint, claiming the state is breaching a 1962 pact to maintain the art "as if it were its own property." The Van Gogh family foundation, which owns the collection, is backing the museum and says the state is failing to keep the art accessible for future generations. Museum director Emilie Gordenker calls the situation "dangerous for the art and dangerous for our visitors," echoing concerns raised by an independent committee that warned last year the building's deficiencies could soon jeopardize both people and priceless paintings. The renovation is expected to cost $121 million, per the Times. A partial shutdown during the three-year overhaul would also mean a projected $29 million hit to revenue.