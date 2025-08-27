Van Gogh's Masterpieces in Danger, Says Museum

The Van Gogh Museum, guardian of the world's largest collection of works by Vincent Van Gogh, faces an uncertain future as a funding battle with the Dutch government threatens its ability to keep its doors open. The museum in Amsterdam, a top tourist draw with 1.8 million annual visitors, is locked in a tense standoff with the Dutch Ministry of Culture over funding for critical building repairs. It says it needs an extra $2.9 million each year on top of its $10 million government subsidy to upgrade outdated climate controls, elevators, and fire safety systems, per the New York Times. But the ministry argues the museum should cover the shortfall itself, saying that its subsidy is already among the highest for Dutch museums and meets legal obligations. It suggests the museum tap into its reserves or use low-cost loans.