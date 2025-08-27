Official Says Alligator Alcatraz Could Be Empty Within Days

A top Florida official says the controversial state-run immigration detention facility in the Everglades will likely be empty in a matter of days, even as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and the federal government fight a judge's order to shutter "Alligator Alcatraz" by late October. That's according to an email exchange shared with the AP.

In a message sent to South Florida Rabbi Mario Rojzman on Aug. 22 related to providing chaplaincy services at the facility, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said, "we are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days." Rojzman and the executive assistant who sent the original email to Guthrie both confirmed the veracity of the messages to the AP on Wednesday.