New CDC Director Is Out Already

One month after she was confirmed by the Senate, the Trump administration announced Wednesday that Susan Monarez has been removed as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—a brief tenure that included a fatal attack on the agency's Atlanta campus. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made a series of moves involving the CDC, and Monarez evidently clashed with him, including over his policy on COVID shots and his changes to the panel of experts who offer advice on vaccine policy, the New York Times reports. On Wednesday evening, Monarez's lawyers said she hadn't been told she's been fired, and other senior CDC officials resigned, per the AP.