Xi to Host Putin, Kim in Power Play

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making a bold diplomatic play as he prepares to host both Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, which ended its occupation of regions of China. It's the first time the three leaders will gather together. The Sept. 3 gathering in Beijing, to bring together leaders from 26 countries in all, including Indonesia, Iran, Cuba, Pakistan, and Malaysia, serves as a high-profile showcase of China's expanding influence on the world stage, per the BBC and NPR . While President Trump continues to struggle for a diplomacy breakthrough in Ukraine and seeks another meeting with Kim , Xi is demonstrating his ability to convene key players.

Kim's presence is especially notable, marking the first time a North Korean leader has attended a Chinese military parade since 1959. Despite speculation that Kim's growing alignment with Putin might have frayed ties with Beijing, his first visit to the country in six years signals otherwise. The visit also offers Kim "legitimacy," per the BBC, as he shares a stage with other world leaders. Xi, meanwhile, stands to gain leverage in upcoming negotiations with Washington. Trump, who's under pressure to resolve trade tensions and will be in the region at the end of October, has said he's open to meeting Xi. As the BBC reports, "Xi will want the strongest hand possible as negotiations go on" and, following this visit, "he may even have information his US counterpart does not."