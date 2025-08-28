Opponent Berates American Townsend After US Open Match

American Taylor Townsend defeated Latvia's Jelana Ostapenko in a US Open upset on Thursday, and the two players got into a heated argument immediately afterward. The moment has Ostapenko fending off accusations she took on a racist tone, though Townsend herself says she didn't read her opponent's remarks that way. Coverage:

"She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US," Townsend said after the match. The Athletic says Ostapenko appears to have used the phrase "no education" three times during their argument. "I'm looking forward to it," Townsend added, referring to a future match. "I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let's see what else she has to say."

Watch the moment here.