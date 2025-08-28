Cops Charge Grandpa With Putting Cocaine in Kids' Ice Cream

James Yokeley Jr., 66, allegedly then went to police to say pills had been found
Posted Aug 28, 2025 8:30 AM CDT
Cops: Grandpa Put Cocaine in Kids' Ice Cream
James Yokeley Jr.   (Wilmington Police Department)

A North Carolina community is struggling to come up with answers as to why a local elections official allegedly put cocaine and MDMA in his granddaughters' ice cream. James Yokeley Jr., 66, was arrested this month on felony counts of child abuse, drug possession, and drugging food or drink, WECT reports. Wilmington Police say Yokeley flagged down a police officer at a gas station on Aug. 8, complaining that his granddaughters had found pills in their Dairy Queen treats.

Medical personnel checked the girls, finding they hadn't actually ingested the pills, which were found to contain MDMA and cocaine. Meanwhile, police surveyed video surveillance, finding what they say is footage of Yokeley himself putting the pills in the ice cream. Yokeley, who serves as chair of the Surry County Board of Elections, was released from jail after posting a $100,000 secured bond, per WRAL. He's now barred from contact with the two children involved.

