Newsom: Trump Isn't Into 'Free and Fair' Elections

Gavin Newsom has a message for Democrats and the US electorate in general: "Wake up." The California governor's warning came Wednesday at a Politico summit, where he said "the rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don" and called for Americans to "stand tall" against attacks on democracy. The outlet notes Newsom took an "angry and pugilistic" tone while speaking about President Trump and what Newsom describes as a nation on the cusp of plunging into authoritarianism. Other standout quotes, per Politico, the Daily Beast, and the Los Angeles Times:

Elections: "I don't think Donald Trump wants another election," Newsom said. "This is serious, guys. This guy doesn't believe in free and fair elections; he tried to wreck this country. Were you there January 6? ... He tried to light democracy on fire. ... Now he's doing it in plain sight."