Trump, Democrats Float Idea of Midterm Conventions

It might be time to buy stock in balloon and bunting makers—both parties are considering holding conventions ahead of next year's midterm elections. The nation's main political parties have long reserved conventions for presidential election years. A Democratic National Committee spokesperson says a large-scale gathering is one of the options being considered to "showcase our tremendous candidates running up and down the ballot and harness the amazing grassroots energy," the Hill reports. In a Truth Social post Thursday, President Trump said he is "thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms," adding, "It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!!"

Trump said the GOP is "doing really well" and "based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS." The Washington Post points out that the party that controls the White House tends to do badly in midterms. The GOP has a Senate majority and a razor-thin House majority to defend in next November's vote. Politico notes that a midterm convention could boost sagging Democratic fundraising and give the country a good look at potential 2028 presidential candidates, though it might be overshadowed by a rival GOP convention.

Sources tell Axios that new DNC Chair Ken Martin "quietly has been pushing the idea" during meetings with Democratic leaders in Minneapolis this week. The Democratic Party—which controlled the House from 1955 to 1995—held a few midterm conventions in the 1970s and '80s but decided to do away with the "mini-convention" in 1986.