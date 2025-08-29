Failed Colorado Football Mascot Gets Sent Out to Pasture

Ralphie VI, the live mascot for the University of Colorado's football team, is headed for retirement, after a less-than-enthusiastic four-year stint on the job. The bison nicknamed Ember never quite warmed up to the famous tradition of charging across the field at Buffaloes football games, a spectacle that's been a staple at the school since 1967. Instead, Ember has shown a distinct preference for leisurely promenades, prompting the school to officially retire her from mascot duties, per the Athletic .

"Due to an indifference to running, typical of many mammals both four-legged and two-legged, it was determined that it was in Ember's best interest, based on her disposition, to focus on relaxing strolls on the pasture, which is her favorite hobby," the university said in a statement. The bison, which ESPN notes is 5 years old, will now spend her days as a companion for her predecessor, Ralphie V, on a ranch, where the school says she'll continue receiving royal treatment. Colorado Public Radio reports that Ember's game day run was the shortest in the school's mascot history, claiming just 18 appearances in total.

Although a succession plan is already in the works for Ralphie VII, fans hoping for the adrenaline rush of a bison run will have to wait—the university hasn't set a debut date for the next mascot. For now, coach Deion Sanders' squad will take the field without the tradition. The school's iconic live-mascot program has seen handlers sprinting alongside Ralphies at up to 25mph. Not all bison have shared Ember's laid-back attitude—Ralphie V, aka "Blackout," had to be retired for safety reasons, as she'd get riled up and ignore handlers. The use of live animal mascots remains controversial, with critics like PETA calling the practice unnatural.