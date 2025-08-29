Kenya Probes Tourist Who Gave Beer to Elephant

A video of a tourist pouring beer down an elephant's trunk at a Kenyan wildlife reserve has ignited outrage online and triggered multiple investigations into his actions, the BBC reports. The Spanish man, whose online profiles use the name "Skydive_Kenya," was filmed at Ol Jogi Conservancy in Laikipia county, first drinking from a can of local Tusker beer, then giving the remainder to a well-known bull elephant identified as Bupa.

The footage, authenticated by the BBC, sparked widespread criticism online and was removed from the man's Instagram page after receiving hundreds of negative comments, including calls for his deportation. Staff at Ol Jogi expressed shock, noting that visitors are not permitted near elephants, and confirmed the videos would be forwarded to authorities. The Kenya Wildlife Service is also investigating, according to spokesperson Paul Udoto.

Bupa, the elephant involved, is recognized for his size and distinctive damaged tusk. He has lived at the conservancy since being rescued from a mass elephant cull in Zimbabwe in 1989. Ol Jogi houses about 500 elephants and is known for rehabilitating orphaned animals.

In another recent video, the same individual was seen feeding two elephants carrots and referencing "beer time." He also posted separate footage at Ol Pejeta Conservancy feeding a rhino, an act Ol Pejeta staff said is prohibited since visitors are not allowed to touch the rhinos.