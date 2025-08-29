Heidi Gardner Said to Be Leaving SNL

Heidi Gardner is leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons, according to sources who spoke to outlets including Variety and the Hollywood Reporter. Gardner, who joined the cast as a featured player in 2017, was with the show for eight seasons, six of them as a main cast member. The outlets are using words like "shake-up" and even "earthquake" to describe the cast departures at the sketch comedy show during the summer hiatus, which is typically the time cast members leave. Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow are also leaving, as is one of the writers.