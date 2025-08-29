Judge Orders First Refund for Pardoned Capitol Rioter

A federal judge has granted a refund of more than $2,200 to a Capitol rioter whose conviction was wiped away by a presidential pardon—marking the first time a Jan. 6 defendant has recouped fines after President Trump's blanket pardon. US District Judge John Bates, who presided over Yvonne St. Cyr's trial, ruled that since her appeal was still active when Trump's pardon kicked in, her felony conviction was effectively wiped from the books—making her eligible for a refund of the $2,000 in restitution and a $270 penalty she'd paid, Politico reports.

"Sometimes a judge is called upon to do what the law requires, even if it may seem at odds with what justice or one's initial instincts might warrant," Bates wrote, calling the situation one of those moments. St. Cyr had been convicted in March 2023 for impeding police and encouraging the crowd during the Capitol chaos. She remained unrepentant at sentencing, insisting she "did the right thing."

While multiple judges had previously rejected similar refund requests—arguing that funds already paid to the Treasury were out of their hands unless Congress acted—Bates disagreed, asserting the court's authority to issue such orders. Bates made clear the ruling didn't declare St. Cyr innocent, but with her conviction vacated, the law presumes innocence. "As a result, the government has no right to retain St Cyr's $2,270, which the law deems always hers," he wrote.