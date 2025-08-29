Edward and Bella Are Headed Back to the Big Screen

If you've missed getting your Edward/Bella/Jacob love triangle fix, prepare those vampire veins. All five of the movies in the Twilight franchise are headed back to theaters this fall, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the hit book by Stephenie Meyer that started it all, reports Variety. Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment are teaming up to bring you the flicks starting on Oct. 29, when the first film in the series, 2008's Twilight, will make its way to big screens nationwide. Each day to follow through Nov. 2, the movies will then be rereleased in the following order: New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part I (2011), and Breaking Dawn: Part II (2012).