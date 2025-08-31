South Australia Decides These Cute Little Fish Bottles Must Go

South Australia is putting an end to those familiar fish-shaped soy sauce bottles often found alongside sushi takeout, as part of a broader effort to limit single-use plastics. As of September 1, businesses across the state will be barred from selling or distributing the small, pre-filled 30ml containers. It's a world-first ban on the bottles, which the BBC reports have become a recognizable fixture in Asian eateries worldwide. Created by Teruo Watanabe in Japan in 1954, the bottles were originally fashioned from ceramic or glass and are known as shoyu-tai, or soy-sauce snapper, reports the Guardian.