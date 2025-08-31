Giuliani Hospitalized After High-Speed Highway Crash

Former mayor suffered broken bones after late-night New Hampshire crash
Posted Aug 31, 2025 3:03 PM CDT
Giuliani Hospitalized After High-Speed Rear-End Crash
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside Manhattan federal court in New York, Jan. 3, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized with a number of injuries Saturday night after his car was rear-ended on a New Hampshire highway, according to his spokesperson. The 81-year-old former New York City mayor sustained "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg," per a statement on X from rep Michael Ragusa.

Ragusa said the incident unfolded after Giuliani stopped to help after being "flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident." CBS News reports Giuliani called 911 and stayed with her until police arrived. He then resumed driving and was "struck from behind at high speed" while on the highway. Whether the two events were linked in any way remains unclear. "The mayor is in great spirits. He's a beast. He survived 9/11," Ragusa said, per the New York Post. He is "recovering tremendously," Ragusa added on X.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X