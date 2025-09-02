Trump Has a New Favorite President

In his first term, President Trump's favorite commander-in-chief, other than himself, was Andrew Jackson, the hatchet-faced, self-made populist who relished turning Washington upside down. Now he's partial to the barrel-chested, unfailingly polite William McKinley, a champion of American expansionism as well as of tariffs, Trump's favorite second-term policy. Trump's shift, rather than merely swapping one infatuation for another, demonstrates how his mindset and priorities have evolved, the AP reports. The Republican president's admiration for McKinley fits with his current politics, which are different from when Trump first took office in 2017. A key political target for Trump back then was the elites, which his administration predicted might crumble in the face of a Jackson-like working class uprising.

In his second inaugural address, Trump lauded McKinley as a "natural businessman" who "made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent." Trump used a Day 1 order to restore the name of North America's tallest peak to Mount McKinley and he has repeatedly named-checked the 25th president more recently, while his weighty tariffs have left the world bracing for the kind of trade war not seen since the days of the McKinley Tariff Act of 1890. The White House says the shift isn't a departure from Trump's first-term goals, but simply his leaning harder into new tools—in this case, tariffs—to achieve them.

"President Trump has never wavered from his commitment to putting working-class Americans above special interests, and his channeling of President McKinley's tariffs agenda is indicative of how he is using every lever of executive power to deliver for the American people," said spokesman Kush Desai. The president's Jacksonian impulses aren't all dormant. He imposed some first-term tariffs and now is shaking up Washington with his efforts to slash the federal workforce and stock the bureaucracy with loyalists. He's also prioritized antagonizing "elites" at Ivy League universities and top law firms. (Click for more, including the other side of McKinley's tariffs that Trump doesn't mention.)