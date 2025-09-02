After Heavy Rain in Texas, 2 Bodies Wash Up

A man and a woman were found dead along a San Antonio creek on Monday following a rainstorm the night before, police said. "It appeared that they were washed up with the water last night coming down the creek," said Police Chief William McManus, per the AP. He said police are still investigating the circumstances, but it appears they "got caught up in the water" of Salado Creek. He said it's believed the two were friends. He also described them as homeless, per the New York Times. "We don't know 100% what happened, and we won't until we get further into the investigation," he added.
Police said the body of the woman was found along the edge of the creek bed, and that she'd apparently died from drowning. Police said that as they then searched further downstream for other possible victims, the body of the man was found. A third person who had been reported as possibly missing was found safe. McManus told the Times there had been several water rescues late Sunday as heavy thunderstorms hit the region. Apparent remains of a homeless encampment were seen strewn across a creek bed, per KENS 5.