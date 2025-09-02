After Heavy Rain in Texas, 2 Bodies Wash Up

A man and a woman were found dead along a San Antonio creek on Monday following a rainstorm the night before, police said. "It appeared that they were washed up with the water last night coming down the creek," said Police Chief William McManus, per the AP. He said police are still investigating the circumstances, but it appears they "got caught up in the water" of Salado Creek. He said it's believed the two were friends. He also described them as homeless, per the New York Times. "We don't know 100% what happened, and we won't until we get further into the investigation," he added.