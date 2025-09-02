Before Fatal Family Shootings, an Embezzlement Allegation

A new wrinkle has emerged in a brutal New Hampshire case in which a woman fatally shot two of her children, her husband, and herself: an alleged embezzlement scheme. Police say Emily Long of Madbury was being investigated for allegedly stealing $660,000 from her employer, reports NBC News . The fatal shootings took place on Aug. 18, and police say the theft complaint was filed a week before that.

"Our department was not able to engage in a meaningful investigation prior to her untimely death," says Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno. Long worked as director of operations for Wing-Itz, a local chicken wing chain, whose owner told the Boston Globe that he noticed checks written to Long and deposited in her personal accounts. When confronted, she provided bank statements that owner Derek Fisher says were doctored.

Fisher says he delayed going to police because of the family's ongoing hardships, including husband Ryan Long's brain cancer diagnosis, but ultimately filed the complaint after Emily Long declined to meet with him at the bank. Officials discovered the bodies of Emily, 34; Ryan, 48; and their sons Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6, inside their home. The couple's third child, a toddler, was found unharmed.