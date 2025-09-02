Starbucks Boards the Protein Bandwagon

America is in the midst of a need-more-protein craze , and Starbucks might have just cemented the trend: It's adding protein drinks to the menu. Starting Sept. 29, customers will be able to top their drinks with flavored cold foams infused with protein, reports CBS News . The coffee giant also will offer lattes made from milk blended with protein powder. The foams will add 15 grams of protein to a grande-sized beverage, while the lattes will come in at 27 to 36 grams of protein per cup.

It's a timely play: The number of high-protein drinks on store shelves has more than doubled since 2020, and the protein shake market now sits at $6 billion, according to industry trackers. Social media's obsession with protein-infused everything, from chips to cereal, isn't hurting the trend. Whether it's a nutritional necessity is another question. Nature notes that studies supporting the notion that the standard daily recommendation—typically, 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight—is too low are, in a word, "mixed." Starbucks, meanwhile, just had its best sales week ever.