Cold War-Era Bunker Hits the Market in UK

It's a unique historical English property that could be perfect for a doomsday prepper. In fact, it was built to survive a nuclear blast. A Cold War-era bunker is going up for auction later this month in the Bristol area in western England with a low starting bid of 20,000 pounds, around $26,740.

The entrance sits amid what looks like blackberry brambles on a hillside in the village of Hallen, just north of Bristol, overlooking farm fields and the mouth of the River Severn. But don't expect a view from the underground chamber. The bunker is one of about 1,500 shelters built across the UK for the Royal Observer Corps, a civil defense organization, to safely monitor blast waves and fallout from nuclear attacks that never came, the AP reports.