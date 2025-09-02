Soccer Fan Regrets Haircut Bet

When Manchester United were struggling last fall, devoted fan Frank Ilett vowed that he wouldn't cut his hair until they won five games in a row. Almost a year later, he has a lot of hair and a few regrets. "Back in October, I started the challenge of not cutting my hair until Man United win five games in a row," he tells CNN . "I thought it would just be a bit of fun for a few months and, obviously, it's gone on for a lot longer than expected." The once-dominant English Premier League soccer team finished 15th out of 20 teams last season and has won just one of three games so far this season. Last month saw what was considered one of the worst results in the team's history: A League Cup match against Grimsby , three leagues below Man United, ended with Grimsby winning via a 12-11 penalty shootout.

"I'm definitely committed to the challenge, but I did think it would be done by now," Ilett told the BBC back in March. He says he originally planned to make it three wins a row but decided to make it more of a challenge with five. If he had made it three, he would have been able to get a haircut in January.

Ilett, who lives in Spain, has been posting about the "Manchester United Hair Challenge" on Instagram. He is now on day 332. He tells CNN that the pile of hair on his head feels "absolutely boiling" but he is committed to holding out until his team wins five in a row. "I looked a bit further down the line, and I think there's a group of games between the end of November and the middle of December, they kind of look quite winnable," he says.