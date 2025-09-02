House Panel Releases 33K Pages of Epstein Files

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday publicly posted the files it has received from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The folders contained hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell, the AP reports. They also contained video files appearing to be body cam footage from police searches, as well as law enforcement interviews with victims with their faces obscured. The Justice Department released the files to the committee in response to a subpoena, but the files mostly contain information that was already publicly known.

When the files were released to Congress on Aug. 23, Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee's ranking Democrat, said the only new disclosure was fewer than 1,000 pages of records of flight of Epstein's plane, the Washington Post reports.

"After careful review, Oversight Democrats have found that 97% of the documents received from the Department of Justice were already public," Garcia said Tuesday, per CNN. "There is no mention of any client list or anything that improves transparency or justice for victims."