Succession Star Arrested on Friday in New Hampshire

Nicholas Braun, widely recognized for his role as the bumbling but beloved Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, found himself in less familiar territory late Friday night—under arrest in New Hampshire. Local police say the 37-year-old actor was pulled over in Moultonborough around 11:15pm and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without lights.

TMZ reports he was released after about an hour and no mug shot was taken because the station's camera was reportedly on the fritz. CBS News reports the Moultonborough Police Department has said no further info would be released. Braun, whose turn as Greg Hirsch netted him three Emmy nominations, has a court date scheduled for Sept. 16. NBC News reports no comment has been issued by his representatives so far.