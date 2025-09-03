Suspect 'Waiting in Shadows' Before Ding-Dong Ditch Shooting: Cops

The man who allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy after a "ding-dong ditch" gone wrong has been charged with murder, and police have released more details in the horrific case. They say the young victim, Julian Guzman, was attending a family gathering in east Houston on Saturday night when he and a 10-year-old cousin apparently got bored and decided to knock on doors around the neighborhood and then run away, CBS News reports. The common prank, which authorities have warned is actually dangerous, led them to the home of suspect Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, about a block away from the gathering. Police say the boys knocked on his door three times during a 15-minute period, and that on the last time, Leon was "waiting in the shadows in his own side yard behind a fence." He allegedly fired a pistol first into the ground, then at the boys, the AP reports.

Guzman was filming the prank, and police say shots can be heard on the video, followed by Guzman gasping. His cousin told police that Guzman "cried out in pain that he had been shot" and that the cousin tried to drag him away. He died the following day from a gunshot wound to the back. While Texas does have so-called "castle doctrine," a Houston police sergeant notes, "In my opinion, it doesn't look like any type of self-defense. It wasn't close to the house." In addition, he notes, it was clear the boys were children, and they were "not threatening in any way." Leon is an Army veteran who, police say, had 20 other guns as well as tactical and smoke grenades inside his home. Police found and arrested him at a hotel with his car packed.