Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumed erupting on Tuesday, firing lava 330 feet into the sky from its summit crater, the AP reports. It's the 32nd time the volcano has released molten rock since December, when its current eruption began. So far, all the lava from this eruption has been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Lava emerged from the north vent in Halemaumau Crater after midnight. The vent began shooting fountains of lava at 6:35am, the US Geological Survey said. By mid-morning, it was also erupting from the crater's south vent and a third vent in between.