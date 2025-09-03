Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts

Lava pours from multiple vents, fires high into the sky
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 3, 2025 12:30 AM CDT
This image made from a video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows an erupting crater from the rim of the Kilauea caldera on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.   (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumed erupting on Tuesday, firing lava 330 feet into the sky from its summit crater, the AP reports. It's the 32nd time the volcano has released molten rock since December, when its current eruption began. So far, all the lava from this eruption has been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Lava emerged from the north vent in Halemaumau Crater after midnight. The vent began shooting fountains of lava at 6:35am, the US Geological Survey said. By mid-morning, it was also erupting from the crater's south vent and a third vent in between.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It's located on Hawaii Island, the largest of the Hawaiian archipelago. It's about 200 miles south of the state's largest city, Honolulu, which is on Oahu.

