Trump, WH Stories Differ on Items Tossed Out Window

President Trump said Tuesday that a video circulating online that showed items being tossed out of an upstairs window of the White House was created with artificial intelligence, despite his press team seeming to confirm the veracity of it hours earlier. Trump, who has boasted of being an expert in building design as he takes on remodeling projects at the White House, told reporters that the video has "got to be fake" because the windows, he said, are heavy and sealed shut, per the AP.

The video, which circulated Monday, appears to show a small black bag and a long white item being tossed out of a window on the building's east side. Trump blamed the video on AI, saying the creation of fake videos was one of the downsides of the technology, but then said, "If something happens that's really bad, maybe I'll have to just blame AI."