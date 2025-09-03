Olympic Swimmer Announces Rehab Stint, Sobriety

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is opening up about his latest battle with substance abuse. In a video posted Friday to Instagram, Lochte, 41, revealed he'd completed a rehab program and is now 54 days sober. The swimmer said his road to recovery began after a 2023 car accident left him in a "really dark place," grappling with depression and loneliness.

Lochte described rehab as a turning point, crediting supportive staff for helping him realize that "substance abuse isn't a solution, it's just a distraction that makes things worse." He acknowledged the stigma attached to substance abuse but emphasized the importance of resilience, saying, "It's not how you get knocked out, it's how you get up and keep moving forward."