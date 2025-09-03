Putin, Xi Caught Chatting About Living to 150

As world leaders gathered in Beijing for a military parade, a hot mic captured an unexpected conversation between Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping about organ transplants and the prospect of living to 150. As the leaders walked toward a viewing platform together with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Putin's translator said in Chinese that "biotechnology is continuously developing" and referenced a future where "human organs can be continuously transplanted"—with the ultimate goal of humans living ever longer. "The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality," the translator said, per Reuters .

Xi, off camera at that point in the livestream, chimed in that some predict lifespans could stretch to 150 years this century. "These days at 70 you are still a child," Xi told Putin, as the translator reported it, per Politico, which notes both leaders are 72. The younger Kim, 41, appeared amused but it's unclear if he caught the exchange. The unscripted chat was aired on Chinese state television, though broadcast producers cut the audio and began showing sweeping views of Tiananmen Square as Xi was speaking, per Reuters. The Russian and Chinese governments declined to comment on the hot mic moment as global outlets picked it up.

The conversation unfolded during a high-profile event marking the 80th anniversary of World War II's end, with Xi using the occasion to urge the global community to choose "peace or war" amid a show of military strength. Putin's trip to Beijing wasn't just ceremonial: he and Xi inked more than 20 agreements spanning everything from energy to artificial intelligence, and announced plans for a major new gas pipeline, though details on cost and delivery remained under wraps. (Trump slipped in a jab about the three leaders meeting.)