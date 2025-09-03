Alphabet, Macy's Jump as Pressure on Market Eases

Also helping to steady Wall Street was a calming bond market. A day earlier, climbing yields for government bonds around the world raised the pressure on the stock market. Yields rose on worries about governments' abilities to repay their growing mountains of debt, as well as concerns that President Trump's pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut short-term interest rates could lead to higher inflation in the long term. On Wednesday, Treasury yields retreated following the latest report on the US job market to come in weaker than expected.

The report showed that US employers were advertising 7.2 million job openings at the end of July, fewer than economists had forecast. The number bolsters the growing sense on Wall Street that the job market may be ossifying into a low-hire, low-fire state. A weakened job market could push the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its next meeting, which is scheduled for later this month.

Trading on Wall Street was mixed outside of tech stocks, which benefited from the Alphabet ruling. Apple rose 3.8% after analysts highlighted how the ruling will still allow it to sign lucrative search deals with Google. Macy's jumped 20.7% for one of the market's bigger gains after the retailer reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. American Bitcoin, a bitcoin treasury and mining company linked to the Trump family, rose 16.5% in a manic first day of trading on the Nasdaq after completing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Its stock price more than doubled at one point, and its movements were so frenetic that trading was halted several times through the day.

Campbell's rose 7.2% after the company behind the Goldfish and V8 brands reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also said, though, that customers are continuing to be "increasingly deliberate" and that tariffs may help drag its overall earnings lower in its upcoming fiscal year. On the losing end of Wall Street was Dollar Tree, which fell 8.4% even though the retailer likewise reported a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. A chunk of its stronger-than-expected performance came because of the timing of tariffs, which could drag down its results in the current quarter.