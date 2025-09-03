House Rejects Effort to Censure LaMonica McIver

The House has rejected a resolution to censure Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver and remove her from a committee that oversees immigration and national security as she faces federal charges stemming from a visit to an immigration detention facility. The House voted 215-207 to table the measure on Wednesday, a sign that some were uncomfortable moving forward with censure while McIver's case is still pending in the courts, the AP reports. A trial in the New Jersey lawmaker's case has been scheduled for November.