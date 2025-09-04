Is Laura Loomer Calling the Shots?

A Senate oversight visit to a secretive spy agency was abruptly canceled this week after right-wing activist Laura Loomer raised objections, spotlighting growing tensions over the Trump administration's moves to limit congressional oversight and raising questions about how Loomer, who lacks government clearance, had knowledge of the classified trip, per the New York Times . Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was due to visit the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for a classified inspection of the NGA's use of artificial intelligence and agency protocols before the Pentagon called it off Tuesday, while also imposing new rules requiring bipartisan congressional groups for such visits.

"Is congressional oversight dead?" Warner wondered aloud to reporters on Wednesday, per the Times. "I can't overstate how unprecedented and dangerous this is," he added in a fundraising email, per the Guardian. "This administration is taking its marching orders from Laura Loomer—a wackjob with a long history of outlandish fringe views, including 9/11 denialism, anti-Muslim harassment campaigns, and associations with white supremacists." A similar event happened last month, with the State Department halting visitor visas for Gazans a day after Loomer complained about Gazan children receiving medical treatment in the US.

The far-right political activist who's promoted conspiracy theories has also "successfully lobbied to remove aides in several key government roles," per PBS. Loomer, who's criticizes Warner's stance on Russian election interference, denounced his planned visit to NGA on X, tagging Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard while claiming it was an effort "to sabotage Trump." She also called for the removal of both Warner and NGA director Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth. Warner questioned how Loomer, who lacks government clearance, learned of his classified trip, suggesting internal leaks. Pentagon officials said the visit would be rescheduled if GOP lawmakers joined, though Warner noted that solo oversight visits have been routine in the past.