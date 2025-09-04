You Might Want to Rethink Taking Your Phone to the Toilet

Scrolling through your phone during bathroom breaks may be a more significant health risk than you realize, according to a new study. Researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center found that people who brought their smartphones to the toilet spent noticeably longer time there—often over five minutes—compared to non-users. That extra time was linked to a 46% higher risk of developing hemorrhoids. Traditionally, straining has been blamed for hemorrhoids. However, the study published Wednesday in PLOS One , which analyzed 125 patients undergoing colonoscopies, suggests that lingering on the toilet with phone in hand might be a more pressing concern, per the Washington Post .

The logic: sitting for prolonged periods on a standard toilet increases pressure on the rectal veins, which over time can lead to hemorrhoids—swollen veins that can cause pain, discomfort, and occasionally bleeding. The majority of participants weren't aware their phones were making bathroom visits longer. Given that a 2022 survey found nearly two-thirds of Americans use their phones while on the toilet, the risk could be widespread. Hemorrhoids are common, especially in those over 50, and can be costly to treat; in 2014, 1.4 million US employer-insured patients sought hemorrhoid care costing $770 million.

Experts recommend keeping toilet time under 10 minutes and resisting the urge to bring your phone along. It can be harmful to your health in other ways, too, an expert tells NBC News, noting urine and feces particles are thrown into the air when a toilet is flushed. Other ways to prevent hemorrhoids include staying hydrated, regular physical activity, and eating a fiber-rich diet—something only 5% of Americans manage. Fiber can be found in foods like beans, grains, and leafy greens, which help keep bowel movements regular and reduce pressure on rectal veins.