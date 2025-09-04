Trump's Meeting of Tech Leaders Has a Notable Absence

President Trump is hosting America's top tech leaders at a White House dinner Thursday night, with one notable absence. Elon Musk, who had a very public falling-out with the president in June, is not on a list of guests that includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and many more, CNBC reports. Shift4 founder Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally, is also invited, though Trump withdrew his nomination to run NASA in June.

The White House confirmed that the guest list also includes Google founder Sergey Brin, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, and Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang, the AP reports. The dinner will be held in the newly paved Rose Garden.

Some of the attendees are expected to take part in a meeting of the White House's Artificial Intelligence Education task force that first lady Melania Trump will host earlier Thursday. "As leaders and parents we must manage AI's growth responsibly," she said in a statement. "During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance."