Body in Truck Found After Lake Powell Drops 20 Feet

Low water levels brought on by years of drought have revealed a submerged pickup truck containing human remains at Lake Powell near the Arizona-Utah border. Investigators say the truck belonged to a 54-year-old man who has been missing since December 2023. The identity of the remains hasn't yet been determined. The death is under investigation.

People spotted the truck just below the water line over the Labor Day weekend at Lone Rock Beach, located in Utah within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Authorities pulled the truck out of the water Wednesday.