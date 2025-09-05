Politics | Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's Biggest Trouble May Come From GOP Senators They are voicing more and more frustration with his vaccine policies, along with Democrats By John Johnson Posted Sep 5, 2025 10:20 AM CDT Copied Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks as Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appears before the Senate Finance Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) See 1 more photo That Democratic senators hammered health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Thursday's hearing was no surprise. But the Hill sees potential trouble for Kennedy in the comments of Republican senators: None have called for his resignation, but they "are sending clear signals of disapproval and unhappiness," particularly over vaccines. Some examples: GOP Sen. John Barrasso, an orthopedic surgeon: "I support vaccines. I'm a doctor. Vaccines work," he said. "Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then, I've grown deeply concerned." GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor: "I would say, effectively, we're denying people vaccines," Cassidy told Kennedy. The senator read aloud a social media post by conservative commenter Erick Erickson, who recounted how his wife, who has cancer, could not get a vaccine at CVS. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis: "You said you're going to empower the scientists at HHS to do their job—I'd just like to see evidence where you've done that," Tillis said. GOP Sen. John Thune: Earlier in the week, the majority leader sounded frustrated at the sudden ouster of the CDC chief after less than a month. "Honestly, he's got to take responsibility," Thune told Politico. "We confirm these people, we go through a lot of work to get them confirmed, and they're in office a month?" Big picture: The Politico analysis notes that polls show most Americans back vaccines. If Kennedy's policies begin to jeopardize the GOP's midterm chances, he could be in trouble. Read These Next 'How can you be that ignorant?' senator asks RFK Jr. You're probably saying 'Denzel' wrong. An 11-year-old girl gave birth at home. The story gets worse. Looks like hackers have pulled off another major data breach. See 1 more photo Report an error