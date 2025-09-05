Kennedy's Biggest Trouble May Come From GOP Senators

That Democratic senators hammered health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Thursday's hearing was no surprise. But the Hill sees potential trouble for Kennedy in the comments of Republican senators: None have called for his resignation, but they "are sending clear signals of disapproval and unhappiness," particularly over vaccines. Some examples:

GOP Sen. John Barrasso, an orthopedic surgeon: "I support vaccines. I'm a doctor. Vaccines work," he said. "Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then, I've grown deeply concerned."