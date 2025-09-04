RFK Jr. Clashes With Senator Over COVID Deaths

In one of many sharp exchanges with Democratic senators during a Senate hearing Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed nobody knows how many Americans died from COVID-19. "I don't think anybody knows that, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the CDC and there were so many perverse incentives," he told Sen. Mark Warner after the Democrat asked him if he accepted that a million Americans died from COVID. In a heated exchange that followed, Warner asked Kennedy if he thought the vaccine prevented additions deaths and the health secretary replied that he would "like to see the data," Mediaite reports.

"So, Mr. Chairman, the Secretary of Health and Human Services doesn't know how many Americans died from COVID doesn't know if the vaccine helped prevent any deaths, and you are sitting as Secretary of Health and Human Services?" Warner asked. "How can you be that ignorant?"