South Korea Isn't Happy About Georgia Immigration Raid

Some 475 people were detained during an immigration raid at a sprawling Georgia site where South Korean auto company Hyundai manufactures electric vehicles, according to a Homeland Security official. Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, said at a news briefing Friday that the majority of the people detained in the Thursday raid were from South Korea, the AP reports. He said it was the "largest single site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations."

South Korean officials expressed concerns over the case. "The business activities of our investors and the rights of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed in the process of US law enforcement," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong said. He said the detained workers were part of a "network of subcontractors."