Putin Warns West Troops Would Be Fair Targets

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a blunt warning on Friday that he would consider any Western troops deployed to Ukraine to be "legitimate targets" for strikes. His comments were a response to Ukraine's allies, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, attempting to piece together postwar protections for Kyiv at a security meeting in Paris attended by 35 world leaders—most remotely. Macron said that 26 of the nations agreed to provide security guarantees, including a presence by land, sea, and air once active fighting ceases, the Guardian reports.

US envoy Steve Witkoff attended Thursday's meeting, which other nations took as an encouraging sign, per the New York Times. "It is important that the United States is on our side," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, adding, "Many things depend on them." Most European countries still rule out sending actual troops, per the Guardian, with discussions about a potential peacekeeping force watered down to a more limited "reassurance" mission focused on training rather than frontline operations. Zelensky, back in his country on Friday, suggested the envisioned Western force would be sizable.

The US reportedly has floated the idea of leading efforts to monitor a demilitarized buffer zone, possibly using troops from non-NATO countries, but all such plans remain hypothetical. A White House official told the Times that President Trump was called into Thursday's meeting.