Boy Scouts Rescue Lost Elderly Hiker in California Wild

A California Boy Scout troop is drawing praise after they came to the aid of a 78-year-old man lost and injured in the Emigrant Wilderness north of Yosemite. The group—nine Scouts, all around age 12, and five adults from Santa Barbara's Troop 26—came across Douglas Montgomery, a former Scoutmaster, as they hiked near Long Lake on Aug. 6, per People .

Montgomery, an ex-scoutmaster himself, was on a two-week solo trek when he fell into a lake, lost his backpack—along with food and a GPS communicator—and wandered miles off course. With no gear or sustenance, he spent a frigid night outdoors, unable to walk until sunrise. "I was getting colder and colder. And that's when [Troop 26] came along," he told the Los Angeles Times. Scoutmaster MJ Hey tells the Santa Barbara Independent that Montgomery was "struggling a bit" and "literally couldn't walk on his own."

Trained in search and rescue, Hey coordinated a helicopter evacuation while the Scouts shared their food, H2O, and electrolytes and helped Montgomery get warm. Three hours later, a California Highway Patrol chopper arrived, flying Montgomery to safety and reuniting him with family.

Montgomery, who once led Scouts into the same wilderness, reflected on the importance of teaching young people survival skills. Hey echoed that sentiment, calling the episode a reminder of the need to be prepared for the wilderness's unpredictability. "No matter what situation you're in, you [should] always have your essentials," he tells the Times.