Drone Strikes Israeli Airport

A drone fired by the Houthi militants in Yemen breached Israel's multilayered air defenses on Sunday and slammed into the country's southern airport, the Israeli military said, briefly shutting down commercial airspace and diverting flights over southern Israel. Israel said Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked with several drones, most of which were intercepted outside of Israel. At least one of the drones slipped through Israel's defense system and crashed into the passenger terminal at the Ramon International Airport near the resort city of Eilat, the Israeli Airports Authority said, blowing out glass windows and sending smoke plumes billowing. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike, the AP reports. An emergency service said a 63-year-old man for light shrapnel wounds.