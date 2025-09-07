The States That Turn In the Latest

Sleep is crucial to our existence, with most adults needing between seven and nine hours a night to best function, per Axios. Yet the average clocked by Americans is only six hours and 40 minutes, per stats from the latest Apple Heart and Movement Study, which examined almost 17 million sleep records from upward of 61,000 US adults in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The survey found that Hawaiians got the least shut-eye, averaging just six hours and 31 minutes, but they tended to turn in earlier, hitting the hay at 11:06pm local time. Washington, DC, meanwhile, isn't lights off until close to midnight, at 11:56pm. Here, the top and bottom 10:
Latest bedtimes
- Washington, DC; 11:56pm sleep start time; 6.8 hours of sleep on average
- New York; 11:53pm; 6.6 hours
- Puerto Rico; 11:51pm; 6.4 hours
- Kentucky; 11:50pm; 6.2 hours
- Georgia; 11:49pm; 6.6 hours
- Ohio; 11:47pm; 6.7 hours
- Utah; 11:47pm; 6.7 hours
- New Jersey; 11:46pm; 6.6 hours
- Indiana; 11:44pm; 6.6 hours
- Michigan; 11:44pm; 6.7 hours
Earliest bedtimes
- Hawaii; 11:06pm sleep start time; 6.5 hours of sleep on average
- New Mexico; 11:12pm; 6.7 hours
- Arizona; 11:12pm; 6.7 hours
- Maine; 11:13pm; 6.8 hours
- Wyoming; 11:17pm; 6.8 hours
- New Hampshire; 11:19pm; 6.7 hours
- Colorado; 11:19pm; 6.8 hours
- Rhode Island; 11:21pm; 6.7 hours
- Wisconsin; 11:22pm; 6.8 hours
- Montana; 11:23pm; 6.7 hours
