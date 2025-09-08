Crime  | 
murder

NBA Star's Sister Gunned Down in NJ

Boyfriend charged with killing Toraya Reid, sister of Timberwolves' Naz Reid
Posted Sep 8, 2025 10:20 AM CDT

The family of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid is grieving after Reid's sister, 28-year-old Toraya Reid, was shot and killed Saturday in New Jersey. Reid's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside the exit of a Jackson Township apartment building, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Police have arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who was found running on a nearby road and is said to have been in a romantic relationship with Reid, per NBC News and the Minnesota Star Tribune. He remains in custody, facing charges including murder.

Naz Reid previously spoke about growing up with two sisters in Asbury Park, NJ, per the Star Tribune. In a 2023 interview, he noted Toraya, the eldest sibling, is "super protective" and "treats us like she's our parent." Naz Reid shared family photos of the pair on Instagram on Sunday before sharing a screenshot of the Tribune's reporting with the caption, "Her name was Toraya Reid. She was murdered by her boyfriend. She has a name." His younger sister, Jakahya, commented on Facebook, saying she couldn't believe this wasn't "some kind of sick joke," per People. "Here I am. Facing the unimaginable. Without you by my side," she wrote.

