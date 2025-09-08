Bessent Reportedly Threatens to Punch Out a Co-Worker

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent may come off as a low-key guy in public, but he's apparently got an ornery side in private. Earlier this year, he got into a heated clash with Elon Musk at the White House. Now, Politico reports on a new confrontation, this time with another top economic official: federal housing agency director Bill Pulte. At a swanky private dinner with other bigwigs and donors, Bessent confronted Pulte and accused him of bad-mouthing him to the president, writes Rachel Bade. (President Trump wasn't at the dinner.)