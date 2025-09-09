Norway's Labor Party Holds Off Right Wing

Norway's Labor Party of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre claimed victory in Monday's general election, with most votes now counted and a narrow but clear win by the center-left block over the right-wing parties evident. Rapturous cheering erupted in Oslo on Monday night as Labor supporters gathered to celebrate a closely fought campaign in which the future of a wealth tax that dates to the late 19th century has been a central issue, the AP reports. Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Gahr Støre said the victory showed it's possible for Social Democratic parties to win elections even with right-wing forces on the rise in Europe, according to broadcaster VG.

"We knew we'd have to give it our all, and we gave it our all... We did it," Støre said, per France 24. A short while earlier, Conservative leader Erna Solberg apologized for the dismal performance of her party, which fell to third place in parliament behind the right-wing populist Progress Party that saw its best result ever in a national election. Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug told supporters she was pleased with her party's showing but lamented what she called "four tough years ahead for people and businesses," per the AP. The nearly complete count shows center-left parties have won just over the 85 seats needed to form a majority in the new 169-member parliament. Weeks of negotiations to assemble a coalition and agree on Cabinet positions will follow before King Harald can swear in a new government.

Labor campaigned to keep the wealth tax that has been a mainstay of Norwegian policy since 1892—a levy of up to 1.1% on assets and shares worth more than about $176,000, though there are various reductions and discounts. Labor said scrapping it would cost $3.3 billion per year. Of rivals on the right, the Conservatives want the tax reduced, and the Progress Party of Sylvi Listhaug, which calls for lower taxes and more immigration controls, wants it scrapped. "I think it is fair that the most wealthy among us pay their contribution," Gahr Støre said after he voted on Monday. "It's been the parties of the right who wanted to take that entirely away, benefiting 1% of the population."