Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Trump Plot Defendant

Jury selection began Monday in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course in September 2024—a day in court that included an apology to the pool from the defendant for the inconvenience. Routh, who is representing himself, has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearm violations, CBS News reports. He also faces state charges of terrorism and attempted murder. He introduced himself to 60 prospective jurors on Monday, per ABC News , telling them: "I am sorry to bring you all in here. I am sorry for that."

No jurors were selected Monday; 60 more candidates are expected to be called Tuesday. Routh, 59, will have seven opportunities to challenge potential jurors, while the prosecution has already dismissed 20 of 60 called on the first day. He objected to the dismissal of just one of those 20, a woman who wrote on her questionnaire that she supports voting rights for felons. The witness list includes 50 people, mostly government agents and technical experts. The case is being heard by Judge Aileen Cannon, who scolded Routh, who is not a lawyer for not having read all 60 questionnaires. "It is your obligation to be prepared," she told him.

Prosecutors say Routh planned for weeks to shoot Trump as he played golf. Authorities say a Secret Service agent spotted Routh with a rifle before Trump was visible, prompting the agent to fire and causing Routh to flee without firing. Cannon scheduled three days of jury selection, per NPR, with opening statements due on Thursday.